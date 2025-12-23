Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management: SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.