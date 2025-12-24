Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.