Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Fluid Attacks. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review dependencies should use Fluid Attacks SCA for its reattack verification, which validates that remediation actually closed the vulnerability rather than just checking boxes. The tool integrates directly into GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket pipelines with build-breaking capabilities, meaning vulnerable libraries never make it to production without explicit override. Skip this if you need a multi-function platform covering SAST, DAST, and container scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on third-party component risk, which is precisely why it doesn't bloat your CI/CD pipeline.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks SCA vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks SCA differentiates with Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Fluid Attacks SCA is developed by Fluid Attacks. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks SCA integrates with GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket. SOOS SBOM Manager integrates with Jira, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps, Shortcut. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fluid Attacks SCA and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox