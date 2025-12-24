Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Snyk API & Web is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Development teams shipping web and mobile apps on tight release cycles should pick Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing for its reattack verification, which actually confirms that fixes work instead of just flagging vulnerabilities and moving on. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines with build-breaking enforcement and maintains low false positive rates that won't bury your team in noise, traits backed by continuous automated scanning across pre-production and production environments. Skip this if your primary need is static analysis or you're hunting for a single platform covering SAST, DAST, and dependency scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on dynamic testing and pairs that focus with pentester support rather than trying to be everything.
Development teams shipping APIs and web applications need a DAST tool that actually catches what matters without drowning them in false positives, and Snyk API & Web delivers that with a 0.08% false positive rate paired with AI-powered testing across 30,000+ vulnerability types. The headless-Chrome spider handles modern JavaScript and SPAs that simpler scanners miss, and CI/CD integration means findings hit Jira before developers context-switch away. This is overkill for teams running only static analysis or those needing SAST and DAST unified in a single platform; Snyk API & Web is purpose-built for dynamic testing and assumes you're already covering code-level risks elsewhere.
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
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Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs Snyk API & Web for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..
Snyk API & Web: DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization. Snyk API & Web differentiates with Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by Fluid Attacks. Snyk API & Web is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Snyk API & Web serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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