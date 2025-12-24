Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..

Snyk API & Web: DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.