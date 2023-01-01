Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..

Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.