Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Fluid Attacks CSPM for its reattack verification capability, which actually validates that fixes work instead of just flagging misconfigurations. The AI-assisted remediation with custom fix options and pentester support addresses the gap most teams face in ID.RA Risk Assessment, turning vulnerability discovery into closure. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering code scanning, container security, and cloud posture in one pane; Fluid Attacks is deliberately cloud-posture focused.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI will see the fastest payoff from Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management because its one-click remediation and CI/CD integration actually close gaps instead of just flagging them. The platform maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks out of the box, cutting weeks off compliance preparation. Skip this if you need deep identity and access governance; Plexicus prioritizes misconfiguration detection and remediation over the fine-grained CIEM capabilities that larger enterprises often layer on top.
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
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Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks CSPM vs Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks CSPM differentiates with Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks.
Fluid Attacks CSPM is developed by Fluid Attacks. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks CSPM integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Terraform and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fluid Attacks CSPM and Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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