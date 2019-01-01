Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Fluid Attacks CSPM for its reattack verification capability, which actually validates that fixes work instead of just flagging misconfigurations. The AI-assisted remediation with custom fix options and pentester support addresses the gap most teams face in ID.RA Risk Assessment, turning vulnerability discovery into closure. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering code scanning, container security, and cloud posture in one pane; Fluid Attacks is deliberately cloud-posture focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks CSPM vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks CSPM differentiates with Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Fluid Attacks CSPM is developed by Fluid Attacks. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks CSPM integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fluid Attacks CSPM and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox