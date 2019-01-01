Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.