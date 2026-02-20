FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

TrustLab: AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments. built by TrustLab. Core capabilities include Real-time quality monitoring of LLM responses and AI agent/app/model actions, Multi-modal content labeling with Human-in-the-Loop system, Intellectual property protection via multi-signal content matching..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.