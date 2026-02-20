FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

SUPERWISE Platform Policies: Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting. built by superwise. Core capabilities include Static threshold policies with fixed boundaries, Moving average thresholds based on historical patterns, Distribution comparison using statistical distance functions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.