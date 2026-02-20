FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek: Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI architecture combining GPU-accelerated LLM inference with ExtremeSearch™-driven data search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core to eliminate AI hallucinations by grounding outputs in verified knowledge base data, Low-latency data analysis compressing complex timelines from hours to under a minute..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.