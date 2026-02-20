FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Netskope SkopeAI: AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include ML-based cloud DLP with real-time data protection, Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology, Polymorphic malware and zero-day threat detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.