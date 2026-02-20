Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireTail AI Security Platform is a commercial ai threat detection tool by FireTail. Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying large language models across their organization need FireTail AI Security Platform to map and control what's actually running, since shadow AI adoption outpaces official inventory in most enterprises. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM for finding rogue model integrations and detecting prompt injection attacks in real time. Skip this if your AI use is still experimental or limited to a handful of approved tools; FireTail's value compounds with deployment scale and integration sprawl.
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Security Platform vs Oligo Runtime AI for your ai threat detection needs.
FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireTail AI Security Platform differentiates with Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment. Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior.
FireTail AI Security Platform is developed by FireTail. Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireTail AI Security Platform and Oligo Runtime AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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