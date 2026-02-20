FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..

Nimble: AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals. built by Nimble Security. Core capabilities include AI agent-based security automation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.