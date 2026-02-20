FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI: Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems..

Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.