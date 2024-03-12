Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
findmytakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. Turbolist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.
Security teams building subdomain inventories on a shoestring budget will get immediate value from Turbolist3r; the Python implementation runs fast enough to enumerate mid-size organizations in minutes, and the 386 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners rather than marketing noise. The free pricing means you're not choosing between this tool and nothing,you're choosing between this and paying for a commercial scanner that does the same reconnaissance work. Skip it if you need passive DNS integration, API automation, or a web UI; Turbolist3r is command-line only and won't integrate into your existing attack surface management workflow without custom scripting.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
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Common questions about comparing findmytakeover vs Turbolist3r for your external attack surface management needs.
findmytakeover: A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones..
Turbolist3r: A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
findmytakeover is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Turbolist3r is open-source with 386 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
findmytakeover and Turbolist3r serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Security Tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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