Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.

Turbolist3r

Security teams building subdomain inventories on a shoestring budget will get immediate value from Turbolist3r; the Python implementation runs fast enough to enumerate mid-size organizations in minutes, and the 386 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners rather than marketing noise. The free pricing means you're not choosing between this tool and nothing,you're choosing between this and paying for a commercial scanner that does the same reconnaissance work. Skip it if you need passive DNS integration, API automation, or a web UI; Turbolist3r is command-line only and won't integrate into your existing attack surface management workflow without custom scripting.