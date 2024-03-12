Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
findmytakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatDefence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing findmytakeover vs ThreatDefence Integrated ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
findmytakeover: A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones..
ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
findmytakeover is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is developed by ThreatDefence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
findmytakeover and ThreatDefence Integrated ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: findmytakeover is Free while ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is Commercial, findmytakeover is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox