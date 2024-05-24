FestIn vs ZoomEye

Choosing between FestIn and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

FestIn: FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.