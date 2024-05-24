CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

FestIn vs ZoomEye

FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.

External Attack Surface Management
 Open Source
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

External Attack Surface Management
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
FestIn
ZoomEye
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
External Attack Surface Management
External Attack Surface Management
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
233
Last Commit
Dec 2020
Use Cases & Capabilities
DNS
Cloud Security
Reconnaissance
Security Scanning
S3
Cloud
Crawler
AWS
Misconfiguration
Cybersecurity
Community
Community Votes
-1
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

FestIn vs ZoomEye: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between FestIn and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between FestIn vs ZoomEye?

FestIn, ZoomEye are all External Attack Surface Management solutions. FestIn FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance tech. ZoomEye ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace ass. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: FestIn vs ZoomEye?

The choice between FestIn vs ZoomEye depends on your specific requirements. FestIn is free to use, while ZoomEye is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between FestIn vs ZoomEye?

FestIn is Free, ZoomEye is Free. FestIn offers a free tier or is completely free to use. ZoomEye offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is FestIn a good alternative to ZoomEye?

Yes, FestIn can be considered as an alternative to ZoomEye for External Attack Surface Management needs. Both tools offer External Attack Surface Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can FestIn and ZoomEye be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, FestIn and ZoomEye might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are External Attack Surface Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

