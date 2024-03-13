FestIn

AppSec and cloud infrastructure teams hunting for S3 misconfigurations tied to their own domains should start with FestIn; it's free, which means you can run it immediately without budget cycles, and the DNS reconnaissance approach catches buckets that simpler bucket-enumeration tools miss. The 230 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance and community validation of the crawling methods. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; FestIn is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance scanner.