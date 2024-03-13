Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FestIn is a free external attack surface management tool. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec and cloud infrastructure teams hunting for S3 misconfigurations tied to their own domains should start with FestIn; it's free, which means you can run it immediately without budget cycles, and the DNS reconnaissance approach catches buckets that simpler bucket-enumeration tools miss. The 230 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance and community validation of the crawling methods. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; FestIn is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance scanner.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing FestIn vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
FestIn: FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FestIn and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Security Scanning, Misconfiguration. Key differences: FestIn is Free while Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is Commercial, FestIn is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox