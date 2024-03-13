Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FestIn is a free external attack surface management tool. s3viewer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec and cloud infrastructure teams hunting for S3 misconfigurations tied to their own domains should start with FestIn; it's free, which means you can run it immediately without budget cycles, and the DNS reconnaissance approach catches buckets that simpler bucket-enumeration tools miss. The 230 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance and community validation of the crawling methods. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; FestIn is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance scanner.
Security teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on cloud infrastructure should use s3viewer for its speed in discovering publicly exposed storage across multiple cloud providers and protocols from a single interface. The tool is free and requires no credentials to operate, making it immediately deployable for red team assessments or initial exposure audits without procurement friction. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; s3viewer is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a continuous posture management platform.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
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Common questions about comparing FestIn vs s3viewer for your external attack surface management needs.
FestIn: FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques..
s3viewer: A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FestIn is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. s3viewer is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FestIn and s3viewer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover S3, AWS, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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