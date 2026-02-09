Fable Security Platform: Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness. built by Fable Security. Core capabilities include Risk engine that quantifies employee risk from thousands of signals, Behavioral analysis to identify security hygiene and compliance issues, AI-generated personalized security briefings and interventions..

OutThink AI-Powered Human Risk Management: AI-powered human risk management platform with adaptive training & phishing sim. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Adaptive security awareness training with role-based content, AI-powered phishing simulator with real-world attack scenarios, CyberIQ gamification with points, badges, and leaderboards..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.