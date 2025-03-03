Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
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Common questions about comparing F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX vs Prophaze API Security for your api security needs.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC. Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX and Prophaze API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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