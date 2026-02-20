F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..

Kasada Bot Defense: Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks. built by Kasada. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.