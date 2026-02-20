Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is a commercial api security tool by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multiple cloud providers should start here; F5 Distributed Cloud API Security bundles WAF, DDoS, and bot management in a single SaaS instance rather than forcing you to stitch together separate tools. The platform covers all three major clouds natively and scores notably on NIST PR.PS (platform security) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), meaning you're getting hardened delivery alongside threat prevention. Skip this if your API estate is small and on-premise; the SaaS-first architecture and multi-cloud pricing make more sense at scale where you'd otherwise be managing security controls across fragmented deployments.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing F5 Distributed Cloud API Security vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security differentiates with API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection. Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is developed by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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