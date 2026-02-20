F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..

Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.