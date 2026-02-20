Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is a commercial api security tool by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multiple cloud providers should start here; F5 Distributed Cloud API Security bundles WAF, DDoS, and bot management in a single SaaS instance rather than forcing you to stitch together separate tools. The platform covers all three major clouds natively and scores notably on NIST PR.PS (platform security) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), meaning you're getting hardened delivery alongside threat prevention. Skip this if your API estate is small and on-premise; the SaaS-first architecture and multi-cloud pricing make more sense at scale where you'd otherwise be managing security controls across fragmented deployments.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform.
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
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Common questions about comparing F5 Distributed Cloud API Security vs F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX for your api security needs.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security differentiates with API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is developed by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Red Hat, CrowdStrike and 6 more. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX integrates with F5 NGINX Plus, F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, Kubernetes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security and F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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