Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ExposeLens and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Dark Web Monitoring, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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