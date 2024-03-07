Short answer

Incident responders investigating anonymous traffic or reviewing firewall logs will find ExoneraTor useful for one narrow but critical task: definitively confirming whether a flagged IP was operating as a Tor relay on a specific date. The tool queries the Tor Project's historical relay database, which is authoritative and freely available, eliminating false positives from outdated threat feeds. Skip this if you need real-time Tor exit node detection or broader anonymization network visibility; ExoneraTor is a point lookup tool, not a monitoring platform. Startups and SMBs handling payment fraud or account takeover will find real value in IPQS IP Address Block List's proxy and bot detection, which catches residential proxies and RDP connections that basic IP reputation systems miss. The service pushes honeypot data into live blocklists with API access for immediate integration, meaning you're not waiting for threat intel cycles. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response; IPQS is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking bad traffic before it reaches your application, not investigating compromises after the fact.