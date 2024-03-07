Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ExoneraTor is a free threat intel feeds tool. IPQS IP Address Block List is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by ipqualityscore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Incident responders investigating anonymous traffic or reviewing firewall logs will find ExoneraTor useful for one narrow but critical task: definitively confirming whether a flagged IP was operating as a Tor relay on a specific date. The tool queries the Tor Project's historical relay database, which is authoritative and freely available, eliminating false positives from outdated threat feeds. Skip this if you need real-time Tor exit node detection or broader anonymization network visibility; ExoneraTor is a point lookup tool, not a monitoring platform. Startups and SMBs handling payment fraud or account takeover will find real value in IPQS IP Address Block List's proxy and bot detection, which catches residential proxies and RDP connections that basic IP reputation systems miss. The service pushes honeypot data into live blocklists with API access for immediate integration, meaning you're not waiting for threat intel cycles. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response; IPQS is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking bad traffic before it reaches your application, not investigating compromises after the fact.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Incident responders investigating anonymous traffic or reviewing firewall logs will find ExoneraTor useful for one narrow but critical task: definitively confirming whether a flagged IP was operating as a Tor relay on a specific date. The tool queries the Tor Project's historical relay database, which is authoritative and freely available, eliminating false positives from outdated threat feeds. Skip this if you need real-time Tor exit node detection or broader anonymization network visibility; ExoneraTor is a point lookup tool, not a monitoring platform.
Startups and SMBs handling payment fraud or account takeover will find real value in IPQS IP Address Block List's proxy and bot detection, which catches residential proxies and RDP connections that basic IP reputation systems miss. The service pushes honeypot data into live blocklists with API access for immediate integration, meaning you're not waiting for threat intel cycles. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response; IPQS is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking bad traffic before it reaches your application, not investigating compromises after the fact.
Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date.
IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs
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Common questions about comparing ExoneraTor vs IPQS IP Address Block List for your threat intel feeds needs.
ExoneraTor: Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date..
IPQS IP Address Block List: IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Real-time IP address blocklist updates, IP reputation scoring for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, Proxy and VPN detection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExoneraTor and IPQS IP Address Block List serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover IP Address, IP Lookup. Key differences: ExoneraTor is Free while IPQS IP Address Block List is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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