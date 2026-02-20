Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

IPQS IP Address Block List: IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Real-time IP address blocklist updates, IP reputation scoring for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, Proxy and VPN detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.