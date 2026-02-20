Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. IPQS IP Address Block List is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by ipqualityscore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Startups and SMBs handling payment fraud or account takeover will find real value in IPQS IP Address Block List's proxy and bot detection, which catches residential proxies and RDP connections that basic IP reputation systems miss. The service pushes honeypot data into live blocklists with API access for immediate integration, meaning you're not waiting for threat intel cycles. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response; IPQS is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking bad traffic before it reaches your application, not investigating compromises after the fact.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs IPQS IP Address Block List for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
IPQS IP Address Block List: IP address blocklist service for identifying and blocking fraudulent IPs. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Real-time IP address blocklist updates, IP reputation scoring for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, Proxy and VPN detection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. IPQS IP Address Block List differentiates with Real-time IP address blocklist updates, IP reputation scoring for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, Proxy and VPN detection.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. IPQS IP Address Block List is developed by ipqualityscore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and IPQS IP Address Block List serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover IP Lookup, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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