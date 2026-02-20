eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..

Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs: Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols. built by Retarus. Core capabilities include SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.