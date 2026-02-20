Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
eXate APIgator is a commercial api security tool by eXate. Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs is a commercial api security tool by Retarus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need reliable SMS delivery for time-sensitive alerts, 2FA, and critical notifications should evaluate Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs for its multi-protocol flexibility and message prioritization that guarantees delivery order for compliance-sensitive use cases. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, meaning access control and encryption are baked in, and its GraphQL reporting API gives you the audit trail regulators actually want to see. Skip this if you're looking for a chat platform or need SMS integrated into a broader UCaaS suite; Retarus is SMS-only, which is why it doesn't try to be everything.
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols
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Common questions about comparing eXate APIgator vs Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs for your api security needs.
eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..
Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs: Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols. built by Retarus. Core capabilities include SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
eXate APIgator differentiates with Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs. Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs differentiates with SMPP, SOAP, and REST API protocols, Bidirectional SMS messaging, Message prioritization for time-sensitive delivery.
eXate APIgator is developed by eXate. Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs is developed by Retarus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
eXate APIgator and Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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