Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service vs OpenIAM? Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service Cloud-based IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and identity lifecycle management. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service vs OpenIAM? The choice between Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service vs OpenIAM? Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Evidian Orbion - Identity as-a-Service can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.