Eroun&Company SAIFE X: GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks. built by eRoun&Company. Core capabilities include Comprehensive visibility and monitoring of multiple LLMs including ChatGPT and local models, Allow/block scanning controls for LLM access, Usage and cost management by user and LLM..

Impart LLM Security: LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.