Ermes Browser Security Platform: AI-powered browser security platform for enterprise web threat protection. built by Ermes Cyber Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered real-time web threat detection, Phishing and credential theft protection, Seven modular security modules for enterprise integration..

LayerX Platform: Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity. built by LayerX. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of browser activity and user interactions, Browser extension security with continuous monitoring and risk evaluation, Adaptive risk-based policy enforcement within the browser..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.