Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Ermes Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Ermes Cyber Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Ermes Browser Security Platform
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in phishing and credential theft will see immediate ROI from Ermes Browser Security Platform; its AI-powered real-time detection stops threats at the browser layer before they reach your endpoints, which is where most of your users actually get compromised. The seven modular architecture and plug-and-play deployment mean you're blocking cryptominers and web trackers in days, not months of consulting. Skip this if you need identity governance or recovery workflows baked in; Ermes is detection-focused and assumes your identity and access controls live elsewhere.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
AI-powered browser security platform for enterprise web threat protection.
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Ermes Browser Security Platform for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Ermes Browser Security Platform: AI-powered browser security platform for enterprise web threat protection. built by Ermes Cyber Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered real-time web threat detection, Phishing and credential theft protection, Seven modular security modules for enterprise integration..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Ermes Browser Security Platform differentiates with AI-powered real-time web threat detection, Phishing and credential theft protection, Seven modular security modules for enterprise integration.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Ermes Browser Security Platform is developed by Ermes Cyber Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Ermes Browser Security Platform serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security, Content Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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