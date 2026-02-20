MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.

Ermes Browser Security Platform

SMB and mid-market teams drowning in phishing and credential theft will see immediate ROI from Ermes Browser Security Platform; its AI-powered real-time detection stops threats at the browser layer before they reach your endpoints, which is where most of your users actually get compromised. The seven modular architecture and plug-and-play deployment mean you're blocking cryptominers and web trackers in days, not months of consulting. Skip this if you need identity governance or recovery workflows baked in; Ermes is detection-focused and assumes your identity and access controls live elsewhere.