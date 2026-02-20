Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. Protect AI Guardian is a commercial ai model security tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Teams shipping models from public registries or third-party sources need Protect AI Guardian to catch poisoned weights and backdoors before deployment; this is where most model supply chain attacks actually happen. The tool scans 35+ formats natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk controls, giving you audit-ready evidence that you validated models before they hit production. Skip this if your org only builds models in-house from scratch and never touches open-source checkpoints; you're not the risk profile this solves for.
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats
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Common questions about comparing Enveil Secure AI vs Protect AI Guardian for your ai model security needs.
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
Protect AI Guardian: AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation. Protect AI Guardian differentiates with Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models.
Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. Protect AI Guardian is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Enveil Secure AI and Protect AI Guardian serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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