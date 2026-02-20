Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer is a commercial ai model security tool by ObjectSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams embedding AI models into defense applications need FortiLayer to catch adversarial attacks that standard security scanning misses, particularly misclassification and prompt injection vulnerabilities before deployment. The tool's integration into CI/CD and MLOps pipelines means you're catching model weaknesses at build time rather than after they reach production, and it handles both computer vision and LLM risks in a single platform. Skip this if your models are deployed in isolation without defense-critical decision-making requirements or if you lack the infrastructure maturity to operationalize model security into your development workflow.
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps.
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Common questions about comparing Enveil Secure AI vs ObjectSecurity FortiLayer for your ai model security needs.
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer differentiates with Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs.
Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer is developed by ObjectSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Enveil Secure AI and ObjectSecurity FortiLayer serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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