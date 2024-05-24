Enumerate IAM Permissions vs OpenIAM

Choosing between Enumerate IAM Permissions and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Enumerate IAM Permissions: A security assessment tool that identifies AWS IAM permissions by systematically testing API calls to determine the actual scope of access granted to specific credentials.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.