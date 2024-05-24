CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Endian Firewall Community vs Safing Portmaster

Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network security, VPN access, email protection, and traffic management features for home networks.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Endian Firewall Community
Safing Portmaster
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Company Information
Company
Endian
Headquarters
Bolzano, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
VPN
Linux
Antivirus
Email Security
Network Security
Firewall
Free Tools
Open Source
Home Network
Privacy
Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
1
2
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Want to compare different tools?

Endian Firewall Community vs Safing Portmaster: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Endian Firewall Community and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Endian Firewall Community vs Safing Portmaster?

Endian Firewall Community, Safing Portmaster are all Next-Generation Firewalls solutions. Endian Firewall Community Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network. Safing Portmaster An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Endian Firewall Community vs Safing Portmaster?

The choice between Endian Firewall Community vs Safing Portmaster depends on your specific requirements. Endian Firewall Community is free to use, while Safing Portmaster is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Endian Firewall Community vs Safing Portmaster?

Endian Firewall Community is Free, Safing Portmaster is Free. Endian Firewall Community offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Safing Portmaster offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Endian Firewall Community a good alternative to Safing Portmaster?

Yes, Endian Firewall Community can be considered as an alternative to Safing Portmaster for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Endian Firewall Community and Safing Portmaster be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Endian Firewall Community and Safing Portmaster might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

