Mobile app security teams protecting Android apps from reverse engineering will find value in ELFcrypt's free binary obfuscation and anti-debugging combination, which addresses the specific gap most commercial mobile app protection tools leave open. The 127 GitHub stars and zero-cost model make it a pragmatic choice for teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual integration into their build pipeline. Skip this if you need centralized policy management, compliance reporting, or support for iOS; ELFcrypt is a focused, developer-oriented tool that assumes you're comfortable maintaining it yourself.

Guardsquare DexGuard

Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.