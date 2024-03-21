Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ELFcrypt is a free mobile app security tool. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams protecting Android apps from reverse engineering will find value in ELFcrypt's free binary obfuscation and anti-debugging combination, which addresses the specific gap most commercial mobile app protection tools leave open. The 127 GitHub stars and zero-cost model make it a pragmatic choice for teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual integration into their build pipeline. Skip this if you need centralized policy management, compliance reporting, or support for iOS; ELFcrypt is a focused, developer-oriented tool that assumes you're comfortable maintaining it yourself.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries with obfuscation and anti-debugging features to protect against reverse engineering.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing ELFcrypt vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
ELFcrypt: ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries with obfuscation and anti-debugging features to protect against reverse engineering..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ELFcrypt is open-source with 127 GitHub stars. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ELFcrypt and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Obfuscation, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: ELFcrypt is Free while Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial, ELFcrypt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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