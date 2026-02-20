ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery: Recovers/removes passwords and restrictions from encrypted PDF files. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Instantly removes printing, editing, and copying restrictions from PDF files, Recovers 'password to open' via brute-force and dictionary attacks, Supports 40-bit RC4, 128-bit RC4, 128-bit AES, and 256-bit AES encryption..

Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery: Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Password recovery for 300+ file and encryption formats, GPU hardware acceleration supporting NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs, Heterogeneous multi-GPU acceleration (different makes/models simultaneously)..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.