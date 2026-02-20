Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery
Forensics teams and incident responders working with seized or leaked encrypted PDFs need Advanced PDF Password Recovery for one reason: it removes user permission restrictions instantly while recovering 'open' passwords through GPU-accelerated attacks that crack 256-bit AES in hours rather than weeks. The Thunder Tables technology recovers 40-bit RC4 keys in minutes, a speed advantage that matters when you're processing evidence under timeline pressure. Skip this if your workflow involves recovering passwords from password managers or cloud services; this tool is strictly for PDF files, and the on-premises deployment means you're managing infrastructure yourself.
Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise forensics teams with on-premise GPU clusters will extract passwords from encrypted files and VMs faster than cloud-only competitors, thanks to linear scalability across 10,000 networked workstations and native support for heterogeneous GPU architectures. Coverage of 300+ formats including password managers like Bitwarden and 1Password, plus native VMware and Azure VM recovery, addresses the formats you'll actually encounter in incident response. Skip this if your team needs incident response automation or threat detection; Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery is a specialized cracking tool with no RS.AN orchestration layer, meaning you're managing recovery workflows manually.
Recovers/removes passwords and restrictions from encrypted PDF files.
Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats.
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Common questions about comparing ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery vs Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery for your digital forensics needs.
ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery: Recovers/removes passwords and restrictions from encrypted PDF files. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Instantly removes printing, editing, and copying restrictions from PDF files, Recovers 'password to open' via brute-force and dictionary attacks, Supports 40-bit RC4, 128-bit RC4, 128-bit AES, and 256-bit AES encryption..
Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery: Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Password recovery for 300+ file and encryption formats, GPU hardware acceleration supporting NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs, Heterogeneous multi-GPU acceleration (different makes/models simultaneously)..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery differentiates with Instantly removes printing, editing, and copying restrictions from PDF files, Recovers 'password to open' via brute-force and dictionary attacks, Supports 40-bit RC4, 128-bit RC4, 128-bit AES, and 256-bit AES encryption. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery differentiates with Password recovery for 300+ file and encryption formats, GPU hardware acceleration supporting NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs, Heterogeneous multi-GPU acceleration (different makes/models simultaneously).
ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ElcomSoft Advanced PDF Password Recovery and Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools, both cover Password Recovery, Password Cracking, Brute Force. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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