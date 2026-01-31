Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by Edgescan. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by Edgescan. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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