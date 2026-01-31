SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.

Guardsquare DexGuard

Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.