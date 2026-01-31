Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Edgescan API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Edgescan. Escape API Security is a commercial api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow APIs will find real value in Edgescan's automated discovery across cloud infrastructure; it actually finds the undocumented endpoints your developers forgot to tell you about, which most scanners miss entirely. The multi-layer probing and rogue API detection map to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need a unified platform covering threat modeling, WAF management, and API security in one console; Edgescan is purpose-built for discovery and scanning, not orchestration.
Development and security teams managing APIs across multiple protocols and frameworks should pick Escape API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs your inventory missed. The platform detects business logic flaws like BOLA and IDOR that static scanners skip, and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so testing happens before deployment rather than after. Skip this if your API surface is small and static; the value compounds with sprawl, not with single monolithic APIs.
API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
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Common questions about comparing Edgescan API Security Testing vs Escape API Security for your api security needs.
Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..
Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Edgescan API Security Testing differentiates with Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection. Escape API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence.
Edgescan API Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Escape API Security is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Edgescan API Security Testing and Escape API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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