Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Dune Security Dune Studio is a commercial human risk management tool by Dune Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams tired of generic phishing click rates will value Dune Studio's role-based risk scoring, which surfaces which employees actually pose business risk rather than treating all users as equal threats. The platform ingests historical training data from prior awareness vendors and delivers microtraining based on individual risk signals, so you're not starting from scratch. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring integrated with endpoint detection; Dune Studio prioritizes user behavior assessment over security stack orchestration, and its strength in PR.AT and ID.RA mapping won't compensate for gaps in detection workflows.
Keepnet Security Awareness Training
Teams building security culture from scratch,especially in startups and mid-market companies,should pick Keepnet Security Awareness Training for its behavioral science approach, which actually changes employee decision-making rather than just forcing compliance checkbox training. The platform covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) through phishing simulation tied directly to role-based training paths, so you're measuring what matters: whether people stop clicking malicious links. Skip this if you need compliance reporting to be your primary output; Keepnet prioritizes behavior change over audit trail density, which means your annual certification paperwork requires an extra step.
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation
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Common questions about comparing Dune Security Dune Studio vs Keepnet Security Awareness Training for your human risk management needs.
Dune Security Dune Studio: User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training. built by Dune Security. Core capabilities include Continuous user risk scoring, Multi-channel social engineering simulations (phishing, smishing, vishing), Business impact assessment by role and seniority..
Keepnet Security Awareness Training: Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dune Security Dune Studio differentiates with Continuous user risk scoring, Multi-channel social engineering simulations (phishing, smishing, vishing), Business impact assessment by role and seniority. Keepnet Security Awareness Training differentiates with Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library.
Dune Security Dune Studio is developed by Dune Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dune Security Dune Studio and Keepnet Security Awareness Training serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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