Security teams tired of generic phishing click rates will value Dune Studio's role-based risk scoring, which surfaces which employees actually pose business risk rather than treating all users as equal threats. The platform ingests historical training data from prior awareness vendors and delivers microtraining based on individual risk signals, so you're not starting from scratch. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring integrated with endpoint detection; Dune Studio prioritizes user behavior assessment over security stack orchestration, and its strength in PR.AT and ID.RA mapping won't compensate for gaps in detection workflows.

Keepnet Security Awareness Training

Teams building security culture from scratch,especially in startups and mid-market companies,should pick Keepnet Security Awareness Training for its behavioral science approach, which actually changes employee decision-making rather than just forcing compliance checkbox training. The platform covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) through phishing simulation tied directly to role-based training paths, so you're measuring what matters: whether people stop clicking malicious links. Skip this if you need compliance reporting to be your primary output; Keepnet prioritizes behavior change over audit trail density, which means your annual certification paperwork requires an extra step.