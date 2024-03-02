Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DumpsterDiver is a free static application security testing tool. Infisical Radar is a commercial static application security testing tool by Infisical. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams hunting for secrets in large codebases or data repositories will appreciate DumpsterDiver because entropy-based detection catches obfuscated keys that regex alone misses. The tool is free and runs offline, which means you can scan sensitive repositories without shipping data to a vendor or waiting on API quotas. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or deep integration with your CI/CD pipeline; DumpsterDiver finds the problem but leaves the cleanup to you.
Teams shipping code at scale need Infisical Radar to stop secrets from reaching repositories in the first place, not after breach. Precommit blocking catches over 140 secret types before commit, and the zero-knowledge architecture means your secret scanning data never touches Infisical's servers. Skip this if your org treats secrets scanning as a compliance checkbox rather than a prevention practice; Infisical's value compounds only when developers actually run the checks.
DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules.
Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks
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Common questions about comparing DumpsterDiver vs Infisical Radar for your static application security testing needs.
DumpsterDiver: DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules..
Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DumpsterDiver is open-source with 1,024 GitHub stars. Infisical Radar is developed by Infisical. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DumpsterDiver and Infisical Radar serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Open Source. Key differences: DumpsterDiver is Free while Infisical Radar is Commercial, DumpsterDiver is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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