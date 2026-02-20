Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

SonarSource SonarSweep: Service to remediate, secure, and optimize coding datasets for LLM training. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automated analysis and fixing of bugs and vulnerabilities in training datasets, Code quality issue remediation at scale, Filtering process to remove low-quality code..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.