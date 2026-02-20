Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform: Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.