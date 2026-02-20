Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. Skyld is a commercial ai model security tool by Skyld. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform
Enterprise security and ML teams that need to train models on sensitive external data without exposing it will find real value in Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform; the platform's multi-party computation approach lets you collaborate on datasets you'd normally keep behind walls. The hybrid deployment model and support for traditional ML through generative AI workloads means you're not locked into one model type or cloud provider, and NIST coverage across data security, platform security, and asset management confirms the security controls are intentional rather than bolted-on. Skip this if your primary constraint is cost or if you need out-of-the-box integrations with legacy on-premises data warehouses; Duality's value proposition assumes you've already committed to moving compute toward your data rather than moving data toward your models.
Enterprise security teams protecting proprietary AI models from extraction and reverse engineering should evaluate Skyld for its lightweight on-device protection that doesn't require model retraining or infrastructure overhaul. The platform covers model extraction prevention and adversarial resilience testing while maintaining low computational overhead, addressing the ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations face when deploying models to edge devices. This is not the tool for teams needing broad model governance across training pipelines or those seeking post-deployment monitoring; Skyld focuses narrowly on protecting already-built models in production.
Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data.
AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering
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Common questions about comparing Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform vs Skyld for your ai model security needs.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..
Skyld: AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering. built by Skyld. Core capabilities include On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform differentiates with Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls. Skyld differentiates with On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Skyld is developed by Skyld. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform and Skyld serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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