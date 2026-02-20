Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

Skyld: AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering. built by Skyld. Core capabilities include On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.