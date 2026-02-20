Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. Lorica Private Pursuit is a commercial ai model security tool by Lorica. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform
Enterprise security and ML teams that need to train models on sensitive external data without exposing it will find real value in Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform; the platform's multi-party computation approach lets you collaborate on datasets you'd normally keep behind walls. The hybrid deployment model and support for traditional ML through generative AI workloads means you're not locked into one model type or cloud provider, and NIST coverage across data security, platform security, and asset management confirms the security controls are intentional rather than bolted-on. Skip this if your primary constraint is cost or if you need out-of-the-box integrations with legacy on-premises data warehouses; Duality's value proposition assumes you've already committed to moving compute toward your data rather than moving data toward your models.
Organizations running AIaaS platforms or analytics services on shared infrastructure need Lorica Private Pursuit to process sensitive customer data without exposing it to the platform itself, solving the trust problem that blocks enterprise adoption. The tool maps to all three NIST Protect functions,data security, platform security, and infrastructure resilience,because it encrypts data end-to-end while keeping computation isolated, meaning your customers' models and datasets stay opaque to you and your cloud provider. Skip this if you're building internal AI tools; the overhead only pays off when your business model depends on handling other people's confidential workloads.
Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data.
Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers.
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Common questions about comparing Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform vs Lorica Private Pursuit for your ai model security needs.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..
Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform differentiates with Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls. Lorica Private Pursuit differentiates with Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Lorica Private Pursuit is developed by Lorica. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform and Lorica Private Pursuit serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Generative AI, Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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