Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

Irdeto AI Model Protection: Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing. built by irdeto. Core capabilities include Hardware and environment binding to CPU IDs, secure elements, OS versions and libraries, Time-based and usage-based licensing controls, Anti-lift technology to prevent unauthorized model execution..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.