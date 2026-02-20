Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform
Enterprise security and ML teams that need to train models on sensitive external data without exposing it will find real value in Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform; the platform's multi-party computation approach lets you collaborate on datasets you'd normally keep behind walls. The hybrid deployment model and support for traditional ML through generative AI workloads means you're not locked into one model type or cloud provider, and NIST coverage across data security, platform security, and asset management confirms the security controls are intentional rather than bolted-on. Skip this if your primary constraint is cost or if you need out-of-the-box integrations with legacy on-premises data warehouses; Duality's value proposition assumes you've already committed to moving compute toward your data rather than moving data toward your models.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data.
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
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Common questions about comparing Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform vs Enveil Secure AI for your ai model security needs.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform differentiates with Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls. Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform and Enveil Secure AI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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