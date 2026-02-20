Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..

Sarus SarusLLM: Privacy-preserving LLM fine-tuning platform using Differential Privacy. built by Sarus. Core capabilities include Differentially-Private LLM fine-tuning via DP-SGD, Data clean room environment for LLM training without direct data access, Synthetic data generation from sensitive datasets..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.