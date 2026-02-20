Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..

ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.