Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer is a commercial ai model security tool by ObjectSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Confidential Computing Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams collaborating on AI models with regulated or sensitive data will find real value in Duality Confidential Computing Platform because it lets multiple parties train and validate models together without exposing raw datasets. The platform's hardware-backed TEEs with LLM support and cross-border compliance controls directly address NIST PR.DS (data security) and GV.SC (supply chain risk), covering the privacy and residency requirements that block most multiparty ML projects. Skip this if your use case is single-tenant model development or if you need strong detection and response capabilities; Duality is narrowly focused on computation security and data collaboration, not threat hunting or incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams embedding AI models into defense applications need FortiLayer to catch adversarial attacks that standard security scanning misses, particularly misclassification and prompt injection vulnerabilities before deployment. The tool's integration into CI/CD and MLOps pipelines means you're catching model weaknesses at build time rather than after they reach production, and it handles both computer vision and LLM risks in a single platform. Skip this if your models are deployed in isolation without defense-critical decision-making requirements or if you lack the infrastructure maturity to operationalize model security into your development workflow.
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps.
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Common questions about comparing Duality Confidential Computing Platform vs ObjectSecurity FortiLayer for your ai model security needs.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..
ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform differentiates with Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images). ObjectSecurity FortiLayer differentiates with Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer is developed by ObjectSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform and ObjectSecurity FortiLayer serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Mlsecops, Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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