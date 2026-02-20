Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. Lorica Private Pursuit is a commercial ai model security tool by Lorica. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Confidential Computing Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams collaborating on AI models with regulated or sensitive data will find real value in Duality Confidential Computing Platform because it lets multiple parties train and validate models together without exposing raw datasets. The platform's hardware-backed TEEs with LLM support and cross-border compliance controls directly address NIST PR.DS (data security) and GV.SC (supply chain risk), covering the privacy and residency requirements that block most multiparty ML projects. Skip this if your use case is single-tenant model development or if you need strong detection and response capabilities; Duality is narrowly focused on computation security and data collaboration, not threat hunting or incident response.
Organizations running AIaaS platforms or analytics services on shared infrastructure need Lorica Private Pursuit to process sensitive customer data without exposing it to the platform itself, solving the trust problem that blocks enterprise adoption. The tool maps to all three NIST Protect functions,data security, platform security, and infrastructure resilience,because it encrypts data end-to-end while keeping computation isolated, meaning your customers' models and datasets stay opaque to you and your cloud provider. Skip this if you're building internal AI tools; the overhead only pays off when your business model depends on handling other people's confidential workloads.
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers.
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Common questions about comparing Duality Confidential Computing Platform vs Lorica Private Pursuit for your ai model security needs.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..
Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform differentiates with Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images). Lorica Private Pursuit differentiates with Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Lorica Private Pursuit is developed by Lorica. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform and Lorica Private Pursuit serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Generative AI, Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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