DroidBox

Security teams building or vetting Android apps need DroidBox if they want to see what their code actually does at runtime without installing bloated enterprise tools; it gives you network flows, file operations, and API calls in one free sandbox that takes 15 minutes to deploy. With 797 GitHub stars and active use in academic security research, it's proven reliable for catching behavioral anomalies that static analysis misses. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting or compliance reporting; DroidBox is a developer and researcher tool, not a platform for non-technical stakeholders.